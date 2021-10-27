Walewale: Another policeman involved with crash while chasing armed robbers dead

One of the police officers who was involved in the Walewale accident has died

Another policeman who was involved in the car crash on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road has also died.

The deceased, Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, was part of three injured officers who were airlifted from Tamale to Accra for further treatment after the gory crash last week.

In a statement by the police sighted by YEN.com.gh, Constable Garafu had been in critical condition until his death.

He was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday, October 31, 2021.

A pre-burial ceremony will be held for him in line with Islamic customs.

The other two injured officers are reportedly responding positively to treatment and medication.

According to the police, the only surviving officers, Constable Akanvariwen Daniel, Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah are currently stable and responding to treatment.

Policemen killed while chasing robbers airlifted to Police hospital morgue

The remains of the Police officers who died in their line of duty on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road have been air-lifted to Accra.

Two out of five police officers perished in the accident while pursuing armed robbers on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

They were airlifted from Tamale after the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare with high-ranking officials from the police headquarters paid a courtesy call to commiserate with the families of the deceased personnel.

The other victims were also visited by the IGP and his team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors has since been treated and discharged by medical officials at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

What happened to the policemen?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Two police officers met their untimely death while chasing armed robbers on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

The deceased officers, Chief Inspector James Akakose Aroma and Corporal Nii Osekle Charles died on the spot after the ghastly crash.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh three other officers, Constable Akanvariwen Daniel, Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah, and Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, who were also aboard the vehicle, sustained various degrees of injury.

Constables Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah and Iddrisu Gafaru were later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The release has drawn a lot of reactions from Ghanaians.

Kosovo Kosi Agyimanku prayed for the preservation of lives.

Too bad. We pray for the preservation of the lives of our officers as they strife to keep us safe. May his soul Rest In Peace.

Kofi Boakye prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

May his soul rest in peace. IGP please is it true you want to arrest the Honorable member of Parliament for Madina? Please update us on that...public policing

Nchorbuno Joseph extended his condolences to the family.

Very sad times for the Ghana police and the nation at large. Condolences to family and friends.

Francis Duah-Boateng prayed for a peaceful repose of his soul

Sad news my condolences to the Police administration n his family may his soul rest in peace.

Source: Yen.com.gh