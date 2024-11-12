The John Mahama 2024 campaign spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has warned Ghanaians against being carried away by Dr Bawumia's recent promise

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to launch a free dialysis programme covered under the NHIS programme

But Bawah Mogtari said the promise is merely a political campaign and the NPP flagbearer has no intention of sustaining it after the elections

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has advised voters not to be lured by Dr Bawumia’s recent promises.

Her comments come after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, promised to include dialysis treatment on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), thus making it free from December 1 onwards.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari says unlike John Mahama, Dr Bawumia has no track record of fulfilling his promises.

Mogtari criticised the announcement, stating that the Vice President could have implemented this idea much earlier due to his key position in the government.

She said his decision to implement the project a few weeks before the elections was intended to sway voters to support his candidacy against the NDC’s John Mahama and was, thus, merely a campaign promise.

Mogtari, in her post on X on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, stated that the NDC flagbearer had also made a similar promise in his 2024 campaign manifesto to cover essential healthcare provisions like specialist fertility and dialysis services.

She said, unlike Dr Bawumia, John Mahama is more likely to fulfil his campaign promises.

She urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2024 presidential elections for a better healthcare system under the National Democratic Congress government.

Bawumia promises free dialysis

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia announced that starting December 1, kidney dialysis would be provided free of charge for all patients under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This follows a pilot programme that offered free kidney dialysis for patients aged 60 and above and those under 18.

Daily Guide reported that Bawumia made the announcement on Sunday, November 10, while campaigning in the Old Tafo constituency.

However, he said the government was still transitioning from the pilot programme to full coverage.

The government said the cost of dialysis for that group of patients, considered the most vulnerable, is projected to be GH¢329,952 per month.

By December, the cumulative cost is projected to be approximately GH¢2.3 million.

Nsiah-Asare dismisses criticism of free dialysis promise

YEN.com.gh reported that the presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has refuted claims that the government's free dialysis treatment is a ploy to secure votes.

According to him, the government was more concerned about relieving the financial burden on poor renal patients rather than winning votes.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration was compassionate, and their health intervention was proof of that.

