A trending video of a Ghanaian content creator showing love to a truck pusher has warmed many hearts on social media

The content creator, McBliss gave the truck pusher, a 42-year-old man, GH¢300 after the he asked for GH¢10

This genuine act of kindness inspired many Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video

A young Ghanaian content creator, McBliss brought smiles to the face of a hardworking truck pusher.

McBliss, famed for showing love to street hawkers and vendors, visited a local market in the Ashanti Region, where he met a middle-aged Ghanaian man pushing trucks to fend for his family.

McBliss, a Ghanaian content creator surprises a truck pusher with a heartwarming gesture. Photo credit: @mcbliss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Moved by the man's plight, McBliss approached him and offered to provide whatever financial assistance he needed.

The truck pusher, with humility, requested a modest GH¢10, but the young content creator generously offered GH¢300 instead.

McBliss then reached into his pocket and pulled out GH¢300, which he handed to the struggling truck pusher and asked him to go home to rest.

McBliss'gesture brought joy to the man

This heartwarming gesture brought so much joy to the truck pusher, who looked tired from the day's hustle.

He said he is a single father of one and had been working as a truck pusher to fend for his child.

He expressed profound gratitude to McBliss for giving him more than he asked for and needed for the day.

With a heart full of gratitude, the truck pusher showered words of prayers and blessings on the content creator.

McBliss later indicated in the caption of the video posted on TikTok that he would like to adopt the truck pusher's child.

"I want to adopt his child you can help by liking this video… it may reach his destiny helper," he wrote.

Netizens react to McBliss's video

Netizens who came across the video of the heartwarming gesture commended McBliss.

@Nuekei commented:

"Awww, they way I wish I can help this man if I also have some Mc bliss God bless you."

@Lil ficky also commented:

"Mc bliss you should have do more , all over Allah bless you."

@kobiblack5g said:

H"erh the 10cedis part got me ooo herh life."

@ObwoyRichy also said:

"Herh 10 cedis ,not be easy in this life may God bless u bro."

McBliss gifts trader GH¢1,00

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, McBliss showed love to a trader by gifting her GH¢1,000 to invest in her business.

The woman was sitting by a roadside selling roasted corn and plantain when the content creator approached and offered to support her business.

Just like the truck pusher, this act of kindness brought so much joy to the trader.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh