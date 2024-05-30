The Trade Union Congress says SSNIT has assured them that no deal has been reached on the sale of the four hotels

The TUC says SSNIT is still considering proposals while facilitating broader consultation on the matter

This follows strong protest from organised labour and the North Tongu MP against the sale of the hotels to Agric Minister, Byran Acheampong

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) says the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has assured them that it is yet to make a definite decision on who to sell 60% of its shares in four of its hotels to.

The TUC’s Secretary-General Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said SSNIT was still considering proposals and it has not settled on a buyer.

The meeting followed protests from organised labour against the rumoured sale of the shares to the Agriculture Minister, Dr Bryan Acheampong’s RockCity Hotel Ltd.

The rumoured deal has been described as an abuse of power and a conflict of interest due to the political affiliation of Bryan Acheampong.

Following the meeting, the TUC stressed that its position on the matter remains entrenched.

It stated that SSNIT must stop the sale of the hotels to the politician for broader consultation on the subject.

Following the meeting, the TUC said it has pledged to help SSNIT revamp its image after the dunking it has suffered amidst the ongoing controversy.

He described the meeting with the Trust as fruitful and said going forward the Union would ensure that it works closely with SSNIT to protect its investments.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Bawuah, to meet with organised labour to discuss the deal.

This was after the organised labour petitioned Akufo-Addo about the sale of the hotel.

The Labour Minister has been directed to find a mutually beneficial solution to the impasse.

Labadi Beach Hotel a cash cow

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged government to shutdown the sale of four SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s RockCity Hotel.

Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that he has secured the annual financial statements of the Labadi Beach Hotel and has discovered that the hotel is not in dire financial straits as earlier suggested by SSNIT.

He noted that the Labadi Beach Hotel generates enough revenue to sustain both its operations and that of the other hotels being listed for sale to RockCity Hotel.

He said it is therefore unnecessary and rather erroneous to sell such a cash cow to a private individual.

Bryan Acheampong warns Okudzeto against defaming him

YEN.com.gh has reported that the Minister for Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong says Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa should desist from defaming him and his company.

He claims that RockCity's successful bid to buy six SSNIT hotels would shortchange Ghanaians is false and unfounded.

He denounced other claims made by the North Tongu MP that his company's success in the bid was due to cronyism.

