John Mahama rubbished President Akufo-Addo’s claims about the power crisis when he was president

Mahama wants Akufo-Addo to acknowledge that the power crisis was solved before the New Patriotic came to power

Akufo-Addo had criticised Mahama, saying the power crisis was part of his legacy as president

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, rubbished President Akufo-Addo’s claims about the erratic power supply, also known as dumsor, when he was president.

Mahama feels Akufo-Addo should acknowledge that the dumsor challenges were solved before the New Patriotic Power took over governance in 2017.

Mahama criticises Akufo-Addo over comments on dumsor

Joy News reported that his remarks come after the president said power challenges were part of Mahana’s legacy as president.

During his tour of the Western Region on Tuesday, Mahama quoted the Bible to counter Akufo-Addo’s assertions.

“You know, liars cannot go to heaven. And let me give you a Bible quotation, Proverbs Chapter 19:9, those who bear false witness will not go unpunished, and the liars will be destroyed.”

He further urged the President to focus on preparing his soul for heaven by refraining from telling what he sees as lies.

Dumsor under Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo's final year as president has been marred by an erratic power supply.

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) blamed recent power challenges on technical challenges at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo.

In June, the West African Gas Pipeline Company said a gas supplier's maintenance work caused power cuts in Ghana.

The reduced supply limited power generation capacity, resulting in power outages in Accra, among other cities in the country.

GRIDCo and ECG implemented a load management schedule that will manage the country's available energy over three weeks.

Akufo-Addo launches 515MW plant at Kpone

YEN.com.gh reported that Akufo-Addo commissioned a 515-megawatt power plant to ease the intermittent power supply challenges.

Akufo-Addo noted that the $1.2 billion Ghana Bridge Power Project at Kpone would help end the country's power crisis.

He also assured stakeholders that the energy sector debt crisis would soon be addressed.

