An old student of the (YAGSHS) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Brago Afrifa Sarpong has graduated as a medical doctor from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

During the recently held 57th Congregation of the KNUST, the young Ghanaian woman was adjudged as the valedictorian of the MBChB Medicine and Surgery programme for the 2024 graduating class.

Brago Afrifa Sarpong graduated from YAGSHS in 2018 and was part of the school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team while in form two.

Brago's stellar record at YAGSHS

While at YAGSHS, Brago swept several awards at the school's Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The awards she won are Best Student in Elective Mathematics, Best Student in Elective Biology, Best Student in Elective Physics, Best Student in Integrated Science, and Overall Best Form Three Student.

Besides these awards, the brilliant young lady was also recognised as the second-best Ghanaian Student in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) exams, in which she scored 8As.

After her record-setting feat at YAGSHS, Brago enrolled at KNUST's School of Medical Science, where she earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) in 2024.

Ghanaians congratulate Brago

Following the publication of her stellar academic record on social media, some Ghanaians who chanced on it congratulated Brago Afrifa Sarpong.

@Miss CID wrote:

"Have always been proud of you sister Birago Adehye3 to the world."

@akoma_18 also wrote:

"Wow… I pray for this Grace and favor for my generation."

@ohemaadivas commented:

"These girls are blessed paa, her sister too is a bookworm."

