Ashanti Region Confirms Three Cases Of Cholera, Health Directorate On High Alert

The Ashanti Region has recorded five confirmed cholera cases in the Sekyere South District, the Kumasi District, and the Bekwai District.

The Ashanti Region is the latest region to record a confirmed cholera case, following the Greater Accra, Western, and Central Regions.

Ashanti Region becomes the fourth region to record a cholera case this year.

The Sekyere South District has the highest number of cholera cases, with three confirmed cases, whereas Kumasi and Bekwai only have one case each as of December 28, 2024.

The five cases were confirmed from 28 cumulative suspected cases.

Meanwhile, health authorities say they are on high alert after realising a similar pattern between the outbreaks in the three other regions and the Ashanti Region.

The situation has put the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate on high alert.

Citinewsroom reports that the Directorate had summoned all stakeholders to a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre meeting to address the situation.

Participating stakeholders included the FDA, the environmental officers at both regional and district levels, all-district, municipal and metropolitan health directors, and water and sanitation.

Regional teams were also assigned to support district teams in continuing active surveillance and implementing recommended actions. The directorate activated affected districts' regional and district public health emergency committees.

Meanwhile, contact tracing has been ramped up, and confirmed contacts have been confined as part of measures to control the spread. Their houses have also been disinfected.

So far, all confirmed cases in the Ashanti Region have recovered, with the last patient being discharged on December 24, 2024.

