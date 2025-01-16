Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released the list of officials affected by the diplomatic and service passport recall.

On Wednesday, January 15, the presidency ordered the recall of all diplomatic and service passports issued under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry was given until January 24 to complete the diplomatic passport collection process. Source: John Dramani Mahama

The affected persons are to return their passports by January 24, 2025.

Officials of the beleaguered National Cathedral Project were notably among persons granted diplomatic passports.

This move is part of efforts to enhance the integrity of Ghana’s official travel documents and diplomatic engagements.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs listed the officials affected:

Former Ministers and spouses

Former Members of Parliament, irrespective of political affiliation

Former Members of the Council of State and spouses

Former/ Retired Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts

Former Regional Ministers,

Former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives,

Former Chief Executive Officers of State Institutions, Chairs

Former Members of Boards

Officials of the National Cathedral Project

Former Political Ambassadors and dependants

Businessmen and Entrepreneurs

Religious and Traditional Leaders

Former Government Functionaries

All other persons holding official passports are not currently serving in any official capacity for the state.

The recall exercise is to ensure a review of all diplomatic and service passports in line with the current eligibility criteria for issuance.

Mahama earlier instructed the recall of all diplomatic and service passports issued by the Akufo-Addo administration.

The president's communique said the decision to recall the passports was to ensure their proper use, prevent misuse, and protect Ghana's integrity.

The president directed the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the diplomatic passport holders, set a deadline for their return, and thoroughly review the documents.

The ministry was given until January 24 to complete the collection process.

Ghana’s diplomatic and service passport is intended solely for government officials and diplomatic personnel.

Ghana passport fees increased

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghana passport application fees were increased by over 500% after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The ministry justified the price increases, citing the cost of producing the booklets.

The standard application fee for 32 pages has gone from GH¢100 to GH¢500, while the expedited application fee for 32 pages has increased from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

The fee for the 48-page application has gone from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee is now GH¢800.

