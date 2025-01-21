The Juvenile Court in Accra has jailed a teenager 12 months after he was convicted over the ritual killing of Ishmael Mensah Abdella at Kasoa back in 2021.

The teen boy, aged 19, will serve his jail term at the Senior Correctional Centre.

Before the sentence, Graphic Online reported that he pleaded with the court to forgive him, saying.

“It was not my intention to kill my dear friend and to also end his life this way. I pray the court would forgive all my sins and give me a second chance."

The convict, who was 15 at the time he was arrested, had been on remand for three years and two months.

Per the Juvenile Justice Act 2003 Act (ACT 653), he has served his sentence and should walk free, but the judge felt the extra time would cover the gravity of the sentence and allow him time to learn a vocation.

The convict's accomplice in the killing, Nicholas Kini, was sentenced to life in prison in October 2024.

Kini was tried as an adult under the Criminal and other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

According to the prosecution, on March 29, 2021, the accused persons consulted a spiritualist for money rituals.

The said spiritualist, who claimed to be in the Volta Region, was said to have requested GH¢5,000 and a human being to perform the rituals.

On April 3, 2021, the accused persons lured the victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him.

Upon interrogation, they revealed that they claimed they had initially planned to kidnap him to demand a ransom of GH¢5,000. The victim was buried on April 8, 2021.

Fate of the spiritualist in the case

The traditional priestess, Charity Mensah, was arrested in connection with the ritual killing and later granted bail.

The suspect was arrested alongside her errand boy, Desmond Nii Adjei, at Amanase near Suhum in the Eastern Region on April 7, 2021.

She was granted bail because she was a fresh nursing mother who was still attending to her baby.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has requested that she regularly present herself to assist in the case's investigations.

