Labour, Jobs and Employment Minister-designate, Rashid Pelpuo, has said the Lands Commission offered him and the lands and forestry committee members free land.

During his vetting on January 30, Pelpuo revealed this in response to a question on whether he has acquired state land.

He told the vetting committee that this offer came when he was the ranking member of the lands and forestry committee.

He described it as a salutation and thank you from the commission. The nominee did not disclose the location or the size of the land.

"We were informed that every single time the lands committee was operating, at the end of the period, the Lands Commission would thank you by giving you a piece of land."

The issue of state lands being acquired by politicians has consistently been brought up during the vetting of various ministers-nominees.

Bright Simons, Imani Africa's honorary vice president, criticised this supposed arrangement.

Simons stressed that the Lands Commission in Ghana only administers public land grants and rights on behalf of the President. They do not own land, he stressed.

"So, explain to me how the Lands Commission is able to "salute" members of Parliamentary committees by awarding unsolicited land grants to them."

Source: YEN.com.gh