Mahama Government Commitment To Gender Inclusion Must Go Beyond Appointments

President John Mahama's commitment to gender inclusion is being commended but stakeholders insist there is room for inclusion

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service on the 2021 Population and Housing Census indicates that women constitute 50.7% of the country’s population. This has seldom been reflected in decision-making at the highest levels of governance.

The Mahama administration appears mixed on this front. He has been praised for platforming the first woman vice president in Ghana's history. However, the leading substantive ministers have seen a significant drop in inclusion.

The share of women appointed as substantive ministers has dropped from 20% under the 2021 Akufo-Addo administration, to 15% under Mahama now given the four women he nominated to be ministers, sans regional minister nominations.

Mahama notably has there record for the highest share in the Fourth Republic with 27% for his 2013 administration. Despite the drop, Mahama so far appears to be trending in the right direction with the appointment of women to state agencies.

Enam Gifty, a spokesperson of the governing National Democratic Congress, maintained to YEN.com.gh that the state agency appointments were just as critical.

Gifty held that Mahama was doing well with gender representation so far. She expects the women to live the expectations of them in their various offices.

"John Dramani Mahama is doing marvellously with the appointment of women to the various institutions to head it and I tell you we are going to see so many changes coming to those particular institutions.”

This notwithstanding, these appointments, which are political positions, are expected to remain male-dominated, when it is all said and done.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana guarantees women's political rights, but there remains a paucity of female representation in government and many public spaces.

The number of women in Ghana's leadership has increased marginally over time, yet it still remains low.

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research has noted that there is critical underinvestment in women in politics, who ultimately form the pool of persons selected for national leadership roles.

Political positions are still male-dominated and are consequently slow to respond to women’s interests. Political party campaigns are expensive, and there is critical underinvestment in women’s campaigns in Ghana.

The last 10 years of Ghana’s performance in the Global Gender Gap Index have revealed stagnating trends similar to the overall global growth in gender equality.

The Global Gender Gap Index indicated mere decimal point improvements between 2012 and 2020 which was 68% to 68.6%, even dropping to 68.1% in 2022 in the overall global average index.

Ghana is described as having a mediocre position in this regard.

Amanda Clinton, a lawyer and the first woman to contest to head Ghana's football association stressed that the country cannot afford to leave half its population on the sidelines of governance.

"By investing in women’s leadership and ensuring equitable representation, the nation will not only achieve fairness but also benefit from the diverse perspectives essential for effective governance."

The trend from Mahama so far indicates that leadership positions in Parliament are key to future leadership roles in a government. Most of his appointments so far were ranking members in Parliament and vocal on national issues in opposition. Most of these positions were occupied by men.

In the last Parliament, the NDC had 19 out of its 136 MPs being women. Some of them were out of contention to be ministers because they lost their seats. The law requires that at least half of all ministers must be appointed from Parliament.

But in Ghana, women continue to face multidimensional inequalities like lack of funding, abuse etc which prevent them from participating fully in the country's body politic.

"Unless this trend is reversed, it will be challenging to achieve equitable gender representation in the executive branch," Clinton noted.

Importance of a bottom-up approach.

Regardless of the women who make it at the highest levels, Gifty, stressed that gender representation, or lack thereof at the lower levels in politics will serve as a foundation for what every progress Ghana hopes to achieve.

For her, the Mahama government's commitment to gender inclusion must go beyond appointments.

She stressed that there needed to be a bottom-up approach to ensure more lasting change and appealed to women in positions of influence to be active in advocating for women at the grassroots.

"The women shouldn’t fail the younger ones looking up to them," Gifty said. "You don’t only sit in our office and go the as a CEO or deputy CEO as a minister and say there.”

