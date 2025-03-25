Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has opened up about the concerns surrounding the Black Stars budget

Adams insists it would have been unwise to have disclosed the details of the budget before the World Cup qualifiers

Despite the issues surrounding the budget, the Black Stars secured back-to-back wins against Chad and Madagascar

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has addressed concerns over the budget for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

His remarks come in response to growing public calls for financial transparency, following President John Mahama’s directive that all national team expenditures be disclosed.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams disclosed that financing the Black Stars is an expensive venture. Photo credit: @moysgovgh/X.

Source: Twitter

During his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA), the President emphasised that no aspect of government spending on sports would remain hidden from the public.

This directive placed increased scrutiny on the budget allocated for the Black Stars' recent international assignments.

Financial realities of managing a national team

Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem, had previously assured Ghanaians that the government remains committed to supporting the senior national team with the necessary resources.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams believes it would have been counterproductive if the details of the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup budget was disclosed before the doubleheader. Photo credit: @moysgovgh/X.

Source: Twitter

However, he stressed that operating at the highest level of international football comes with significant costs.

While acknowledging initial secrecy surrounding the budget, he justified the decision to withhold details before the matches, arguing that premature disclosure could have created unnecessary distractions for the squad.

Sports Minister speaks about Black Stars budget for World Cup qualifiers

Nonetheless, he assured the public that the full financial breakdown would be made available in due course.

"The budget for the team will be made available. There is nothing to hide from the public, but we must know it is expensive to take care of the national team because most of the players are coming from Europe, but apart from that, everything will be made available," Adams stated, as quoted by Sporty FM.

The expenses involved cover a broad spectrum, including player bonuses, travel arrangements, and preparatory logistics—key elements that ensure the team remains competitive on the global stage.

Black Stars' on-field brilliance amid budget concerns

Despite the discussions surrounding financial transparency, the Black Stars remained focused on their mission, delivering back-to-back dominant performances in their qualifiers.

Otto Addo’s side kicked off their campaign with a resounding 5-0 thrashing of Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, as noted by Flashscore.

The emphatic victory not only boosted team morale but also silenced critics questioning Ghana’s readiness for the qualifiers.

Four days later, they carried their momentum into a tougher fixture against Madagascar at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium in Morocco.

Displaying tactical discipline and attacking flair, the Black Stars secured a convincing 3-0 triumph, further solidifying their position at the top of Group I.

Ghana's road to the World Cup

With 15 points from five matches, Ghana enjoys a comfortable lead in the standings—five ahead of Madagascar and six clear of Mali and Comoros.

However, the gap could narrow depending on the outcome of Comoros' clash with bottom-placed Chad on March 25.

President Mahama reacts to Ghana's big win vs Chad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama reacted to Ghana's emphatic win over Chad on Friday night.

The former president urged Otto Addo and his squad to remain focused and avoid complacency despite their dominant performance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh