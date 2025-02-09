Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has been involved in a serious fire accident and is in a critical condition

Iconic Ghanaian actor Mawuli Semevo has been involved in a serious fire accident.

An update shared by Judith Addison of Beyond Burns International, a dedicated non-profit organisation committed to providing advocacy and support for burns survivors, described the situation as dire

“Beyond Burns International got an SOS that something unfortunate has happened. We came here today and veteran actor Mawuli Semevo has been involved in a severe fire accident. I came here to see him and his life is hanging in the balance.”

According to her, Semevo was sleeping in his house when it caught fire and he has suffered burns up to 44% of his body.

He also has respiratory injuries and cannot breathe properly, according to her

Semevo is known for his immaculate acting skills both on stage and in movies. He has played roles in movies such as 'Harvest at 17', 'A Stab in the Dark' and 'Escape of Love'.

An appeal for donations has been made to save the actor.

Baby dies in fire near Achimota

A fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction, close to Achimota-Samodak, February 5 led to the death of a four-month-old baby.

The early morning fire on February 5 destroyed over 20 wooden structures used as residences, along with their contents.

Firemen from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations received the distress call at 4:12 a.m. and arrived just 12 minutes later to fight the fire.

The service said that the firefighters swiftly contained the inferno, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse, and finally brought it under control at 5:02 a.m.

Student dies in fire at Saboba

YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student of the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region died in a fire outbreak in January.

Reports indicated that the deceased was unable to escape the dormitory during the fire outbreak.

One of the students told the media the deceased was sick and stayed back in the dormitory, which was locked with her inside.

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that its pump malfunctioned when its personnel arrived to fight the fire.

