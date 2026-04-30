Scenes from the late Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong’s final farewell left many in tears, as emotional moments at the funeral touched hearts across the country

Family, friends, GFA representatives, management and mates from Berekum Chelsea gathered in numbers, flooding the funeral grounds to pay their final respects to Dominic Frimpong

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino reacted to the tragic passing of the promising Ghanaian talent, joining global football voices in mourning Dominic Frimpong’s untimely death

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Tears and deep sorrow marked the final funeral rites held for the late Berekum Chelsea forward, Dominic Frimpong.

Berekum Chelsea moves many to tears as they bid late colleague Dominic Frimpong their final goodbye. Image credit: Malagoo GG BLOGS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The 22-year-old Ghanaian footballer, fondly known as Iniesta, passed away after a tragic incident involving suspected armed robbers who attacked the team bus while it was returning from a match.

According to reports, “masked men wielding guns and assault rifles” ambushed the bus and “blocked the road” as the team travelled home on April 12, 2026. Police confirmed that Frimpong sustained gunshot wounds and died while receiving treatment.

A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressed its deep sorrow, describing Dominic as a “promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league.”

In a statement, Berekum Chelsea disclosed that the attackers opened fire as the driver attempted to reverse.

“[The men] started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover,” the club stated.

Authorities confirmed that the bus was carrying 30 players and officials when it came under attack by six armed men. Police added that additional personnel and crime scene experts had been deployed to the area, assuring that “perpetrators will be arrested within the shortest possible time.”

Watch the Facebook video below

Watch as the Dormaahene, through his representatives, donates to Dominic's family in the Facebook video below.

Football star Dominic Frimpong laid to rest

Dominic Frimpong has been laid to rest following a deeply emotional funeral that drew friends, family, and members of the football community.

The funeral, held on April 28 and 29, 2026, saw the late footballer’s remains laid in state at Assin Dansame, where mourners were allowed to pay their final respects.

Family members, friends, and representatives from the football industry gathered to bid their last farewell, in line with cultural traditions guiding the burial rites.

The ceremony was marked by emotional scenes as loved ones reflected on the life and promising career of the young footballer, whose journey was cut short under tragic circumstances.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts to Dominic Frimpong’s tragic death. Photo credit: TF-Images/Getty and Berekum Chelsea Fc/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA boss reacts to Dominic Frimpong's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the global football community, with Gianni Infantino leading the response.

The 20-year-old lost his life following an armed robbery attack on the team bus of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, April 12.

The squad was returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture against Samartex in Samreboi when gunmen struck along the Ahyiresu to Kwame Dwumor Sreso road.

Source: YEN.com.gh