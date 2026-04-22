ECG has scheduled maintenance outages on April 23 across Tema, the Central Region, and parts of Accra

The power supply disruptions will aim to enhance grid stability and service reliability for affected areas

The planned outages will vary in duration, impacting numerous communities and local businesses

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an extensive network of planned maintenance exercises across three regions for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that engineers will undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Tema, Central, and Accra West regions.

ECG plans maintenance outages on April 23 across Tema, the Central Region, and parts of Accra. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to advisories issued by the power distributor over the past several days, the coordinated works area aimed at enhancing service reliability and strengthening the stability of the national grid.

The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

Areas affected by dumsor in Tema

In the Tema Region, two separate planned maintenance operations have been scheduled.

The first will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Motorway Axle Bridge

Nutri Foods

DPS

Toyota Sales Office

Abattoir

KICC

Frosty Bite

Cocobod Warehouse

A second exercise during the same timeframe will impact:

First Bank at Ashaiman,

Lashibi

Community 19 Annex

Klagon

Dumsor areas in the Central Region

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting: Afrangua Town

Mpeseduadze

Obokor

Jedi

Anoky

Nananom

New Nkusukum

Mankessim

Bafikrom

MSTS

Estates

Power cuts in Accra

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Ablekuma Tigo Pole

Ablekuma Curve

Canary

Adoagyiri Zongo

Anyaa Deeper Life

Gbawe Bulemin

Gonse

Joma

Agbozume

Darkuman Kokompe

In a post on Facebook, the power distributor also noted some power faults which have been causing disruptions.

Source: YEN.com.gh