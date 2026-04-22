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Dumsor: ECG Releases Schedule For Maintenance Power Cuts on April 23, Tema to be Hardest Hit
Ghana

Dumsor: ECG Releases Schedule For Maintenance Power Cuts on April 23, Tema to be Hardest Hit

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • ECG has scheduled maintenance outages on April 23 across Tema, the Central Region, and parts of Accra
  • The power supply disruptions will aim to enhance grid stability and service reliability for affected areas
  • The planned outages will vary in duration, impacting numerous communities and local businesses

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an extensive network of planned maintenance exercises across three regions for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that engineers will undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Tema, Central, and Accra West regions.

Dumsor: ECG Releases Schedule For Maintenance Power Cuts On April 23, Tema To Be Hardest Hit
ECG plans maintenance outages on April 23 across Tema, the Central Region, and parts of Accra. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana
Source: Facebook

According to advisories issued by the power distributor over the past several days, the coordinated works area aimed at enhancing service reliability and strengthening the stability of the national grid.

The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

Read also

ECG shares schedule for maintenance dumsor on April 22, explains reason for recent disruptions

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Areas affected by dumsor in Tema

In the Tema Region, two separate planned maintenance operations have been scheduled.

The first will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

  • Motorway Axle Bridge
  • Nutri Foods
  • DPS
  • Toyota Sales Office
  • Abattoir
  • KICC
  • Frosty Bite
  • Cocobod Warehouse

A second exercise during the same timeframe will impact:

  • First Bank at Ashaiman,
  • Lashibi
  • Community 19 Annex
  • Klagon

Dumsor areas in the Central Region

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting: Afrangua Town

  • Mpeseduadze
  • Obokor
  • Jedi
  • Anoky
  • Nananom
  • New Nkusukum
  • Mankessim
  • Bafikrom
  • MSTS
  • Estates

Power cuts in Accra

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

  • Ablekuma Tigo Pole
  • Ablekuma Curve
  • Canary
  • Adoagyiri Zongo
  • Anyaa Deeper Life
  • Gbawe Bulemin
  • Gonse
  • Joma
  • Agbozume
  • Darkuman Kokompe

In a post on Facebook, the power distributor also noted some power faults which have been causing disruptions.

Read also

Ghana Immigration Service arrests over 600 undocumented migrants in Kumasi

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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