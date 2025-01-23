Form 1 Student Dies In Fire Outbreak At Saboba EP Senior High School

A first-year student of the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region has reportedly died in a fire outbreak

Reports indicated that the deceased was unable to escape the dormitory during the fire outbreak

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that its pump malfunctioned when its personnel arrived to fight the fire

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A first-year student of the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region has reportedly died in a fire outbreak at the girls’ dormitory.

The victim's body was recovered after the fire incident on the afternoon of January 22.

According to some of the students, she was unable to leave the dormitory during the fire outbreak, leading to her death.

Joy News reported that the body has since been deposited at the Saboba Hospital.

One of the students in the school told Joy News the deceased was sick and stayed back in the dormitory, which was locked with her inside.

Unfortunately, when the fire started, they forgot about her until the fire was doused, and the door opened when they found her body.

Students’ books and uniforms, among other personal belongings, were burnt in the fire.

Speaking to the media, the District Fire Officer for Saboba, ADO 1 Yussif Issahaku, said the pump of the fire tender malfunctioned when they arrived at the scene, forcing them to resort to using buckets.

He said that due to the dry weather, a little heat can cause fire outbreaks and, therefore, asked the people to take precautionary measures when they use a fire.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh