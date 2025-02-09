Mfantsipim Old Boy Who Has Been Standing For 5 Years Opens Up About Rare Disease

University of Cape Coast student, Enock Eshun, has opened up about a rare disease he has

A first-year University of Cape Coast student, Enock Eshun has been battling a rare disease that has left him standing stiff for 5 years.

The disease he suffers from is known as fibrodysplasia ossificans, which leads to muscle and connective tissue gradually being replaced by bone.

Enock Eshun speaks to Zion Felix about his rare condition. Source: Zionfelix

Eshun, aged 19, shared his struggles with blogger Zion Felix, noting that his situation deteriorated due to his family’s reliance on herbal medicine.

He was diagnosed with the disease when he was two years old.

Eshun studied visual arts student at Mfantsipim School and said he has chosen to remain upright instead of being wheelchair-bound to keep his academic dreams alive.

Eshun struggles with his daily activities, such as commuting to and from class.

Due to his condition, Eshun has to remain standing throughout the day, including during lectures, and only takes a rest at night when he goes to sleep, lying in the same position.

"With how the illness is, let's say if I fall and break my hand and leave it like that, let's say it would be like this forever, and I wanted to further my education too. I didn't want to be sitting in a wheelchair. Even walking around like this, look at how people stare at me; then imagine sitting in a wheelchair. So I had to take the risk to stand so that when it is forming, it will block me in standing, not sitting," Eshun explained.

