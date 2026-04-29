10-Year-Old Girl Enstooled As Queen in Komfo Anokye’s Birth Town

Awukugua, the birthplace of legendary Okomfo Anokye in the Ashanti Region, has enstooled a new Ankobeahemaa, identified as Awo Afia Kumiwaa.

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A historic moment as a ten-year-old is enthroned as queen in Awukugua in the Ashanti region of Ghana. Image credit: theasantenation/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The newly installed queen, aged 10, is believed to be one of the youngest traditional leaders to assume such a role in Ghana, drawing widespread attention.

Awo Afia Kumiwaa’s enstoolment has placed her in a historic position within the traditional leadership structure of the community, marking a notable cultural moment in Awukugua.

Video and images from the ceremony, which took place in the Ashanti Region, have since circulated widely on social media, attracting public interest and discussion.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh