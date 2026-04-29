10-Year-Old Girl Enstooled As Queen in Komfo Anokye’s Birth Town
Awukugua, the birthplace of legendary Okomfo Anokye in the Ashanti Region, has enstooled a new Ankobeahemaa, identified as Awo Afia Kumiwaa.
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The newly installed queen, aged 10, is believed to be one of the youngest traditional leaders to assume such a role in Ghana, drawing widespread attention.
Awo Afia Kumiwaa’s enstoolment has placed her in a historic position within the traditional leadership structure of the community, marking a notable cultural moment in Awukugua.
Video and images from the ceremony, which took place in the Ashanti Region, have since circulated widely on social media, attracting public interest and discussion.
Watch the Instagram video below.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh