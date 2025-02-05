A fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction in a suburb of Accra claimed the life of a four-month-old bay

Over 20 wooden residential structures and their contents were destroyed in the fire on the morning of February 5

The baby’s remains have been handed over to police personnel for further investigation

A devastating fire at a slum near Kissiman Junction, close to Achimota-Samodak, led to the death of a four-month-old baby.

The early morning fire on February 5 destroyed over 20 wooden structures used as residences, along with their contents.

Graphic Online reported that the baby’s remains have been handed over to the police for further investigations, while efforts to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Firemen from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations received the distress call at 4:12 a.m. and arrived just 12 minutes later to fight the fire.

The service said that the firefighters swiftly contained the inferno, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse, and finally brought it under control at 5:02 a.m.

"Their prompt efforts prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse."

Student dies in fire at Saboba

A first-year student of the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region died in a fire outbreak in January.

Reports indicated that the deceased was unable to escape the dormitory during the fire outbreak.

One of the students told the media the deceased was sick and stayed back in the dormitory, which was locked with her inside.

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that its pump malfunctioned when its personnel arrived to fight the fire.

