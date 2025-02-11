The government has removed Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The contracts of his three deputies have also been terminated, though no reason has been given

Osafo-Maafo was appointed Director-General of SSNIT by President Akufo-Addo in February 2024

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Mahama administration has revoked the appointment of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo as Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Citi News reported that sources close to SSNIT confirmed that the contracts of his three deputies have also been terminated.

Osafo-Maafo’s Son Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo sacked from SSNIT. Source: SSNIT

Source: UGC

The three deputies who were also removed are Kwame Adu-Darkwa, Deputy Director-General of Finance and Administration, Juliana Kpedekpo, Deputy Director-General of operations and Benefits as well and Nana Serwah Bonsu Amoako, Deputy Director-General of investment and Development

No official replacements have been named as the President is yet to appoint a new Director General and deputies.

Osafo-Maafo was appointed Director-General of SSNIT by President Akufo-Addo in February 2024.

Akufo-Addo terminated the contract of Dr John Ofori Tenkorang, the Director-General of SSNIT at the time, to make that move.

Osafo-Maafo previously served as the Deputy Director for Investments and Developments at SSNIT.

His time as SSNIT boss saw a massive controversy over the sale of some SSNIT hotels.

The botched sale of four hotels was to a private company, RockCity Hotel, owned by Agricultural Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Organised labour wants an overhaul of SSNIT's leadership following past controversy

Source: Original

The sale was halted after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that the hotels were being undervalued.

Ablakwa also accused SSNIT of engaging in a conflict of interest after agreeing to sell to Acheampong.

The sales were cancelled after organised labour threatened to strike nationwide.

At the time, Organised labour also insisted on an overhaul of SSNIT's leadership.

SSNIT reserves projected to hit zero by 2036

YEN.com.gh reported that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) projected a complete depletion of SSNIT’s reserve by 2036.

The International Labour Organisation made these findings in an actuarial valuation study of SSNIT’s viability.

It said starting in 2029, total contributions, investment income and other income will no longer be sufficient to pay for annual expenditures.

Following a dependence on reserves for expenditures, the reserves would eventually drop to zero by 2036. This would mean the scheme can no longer pay pension benefits.

Of the GH¢9.35 billion owed SSNIT as at 2021, 73.7% was due to late payments of contributions by the government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh