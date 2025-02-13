Former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyanyakyi has been discharged in the ongoing trial over his involvement in the number 12 corruption exposé.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

This follows the failure of the prosecution to present Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify against Nyantakyi. Anas had refused to testify without his trademark mask, after a court order.

Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged in12 Exposé corruption case

Source: Getty Images

Nyantakyi was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and corruption after being caught in the Anas' investigative piece.

He was recorded captured receiving money from an undercover reporter who posed as a businessman.

Nyantakyi promised to leverage his connections with then-President Akufo-Addo after receiving the money.

The former GFA boss was also accused of taking bribes to facilitate player selections for national football teams.

The trial was delayed over the controversies Anas' mask.

When the case was called on Thursday, February 13, 2025, state prosecutors requested a month’s adjournment but Nyantakyi's lawyers successfully argued for the court to strike out the charges for want of prosecution.

The release of a corruption investigation in June 2018 led to Nyantakyi's resignation from his role as President of the Ghana Football Association and his subsequent 15-year ban from FIFA.

Nyantakyi has not admitted any guilt despite admitting to trying to indirectly give money to Anas allegedly to kill the story.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that Nyantakyi lost the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, while the winner, Kwabena Boateng, garnered 394.

He was reportedly hospitalised amid the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former Ghana Football Association boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh