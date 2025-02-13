A recent headcount of National Service Scheme beneficiaries revealed 81,885 ghost names on the payroll.

These ghost names cost taxpayers a staggering GH¢704.25 million annually, per 3News calculations.

President John Mahama orders the National Investigations Bureau to probe the National Service Authority. Source: Ghana National Service Authority

President John Mahama ordered the National Investigations Bureau to probe the National Service Authority.

According to a statement from the presidency, the scope of the investigations is to cover the period under the previous government.

“The ghost names were detected, following a head count of active National Service personnel at the behest of the Minister for Finance as a prerequisite for the clearance of allowance arrears dating back to August 2024."

These findings came ahead of the Fourth Estate’s investigation found thousands of names assigned fake student index numbers supposedly linked to public universities and colleges of education.

The report noted one Abubakar Fuseni was listed in the NSS database as a graduate of the University for Development Studies in the 2022/2023 service year.

His index number, 591GHA-725913201-2, was flagged by University for Development Studies officials as fake.

It also noted that the 2022/2023 NSS list contained 226 other individuals named “Abubakar Fuseni,” all supposedly from the University for Development Studies, and all with identical degree qualifications.

On the NSS posting list for the 2022/2023 service year, 2,338 names with index numbers similar to Abubakar’s and inconsistent with what the University officially issues can be found.

The National Service Authority previously refuted the allegations of ghost names and payroll fraud in a statement.

