Ghanaians Abandon Church Of Pentecost Branch In Ohio Over Trump Deportation Fears: "Painful To See"
- A Church of Pentecost branch in the US has been abandoned by some of its Ghanaian members because of deportation fears
- The district pastor of the Church of Pentecost USA Inc., North Columbus, Samuel Koomson, said 50% of his congregation was staying home
- US President Donald Trump promised to crack down on immigration during his presidential campaign
A Church of Pentecost branch in Ohio, US has been abandoned by some of its Ghanaian members because of deportation fears under new US President Donald Trump.
An ABC WSYX news report noted the church's empty premises when it used to be well patronised.
The district pastor of the Church of Pentecost USA Inc., North Columbus, Samuel Koomson, told ABC WSYX news that 50% of his congregation has been staying home.
"It is painful to see that the state gives us food to distribute to them. The community comes—those who are not even members would come and take the food. Now, we put the food out there, but they are not even coming."
A group of Democrats at the Ohio Statehouse rallied against the Trump administration's immigration policies because of concerns about fear and panic.
Non-profits like the Ohio Immigrant Alliance are also stepping up to help immigrants by informing them of their rights.
After taking office, AP reported that Trump rolled out a blueprint to beef up security at the US' southern border in a series of executive orders.
When campaigning to be president, Trump promised to crack down on immigration.
