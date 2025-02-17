One person has been arrested by police in the Ashanti Region during the re-run of the Council of State election.

Joy News reported that the confusion was sparked by a confrontation between the police and some supporters of a candidate in the election.

Police arrest one person during the rerun of the Council of State election in Ashanti Region. Source: Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

There was heavy security presence at the venue during the rerun caused by some violence during the first attempt at holding the election.

The likes of former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and former Bantama MP Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarkowere, among others turned away from the venue because they lacked accreditation.

Police officers at the venue stood firm, insisting that only accredited individuals—specifically assembly members eligible to vote—were permitted inside at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi where the election was taking place.

Security at the polling station remained tight, with barriers mounted and a water cannon on standby.

Source: YEN.com.gh