A video of a Ghanaian teacher reacting to the ongoing ICE raids across the US has got people talking

This comes after he expressed sadness that a number of his students now fear to report to school

Social media users who took to the comments of the video have shared their views on the ongoing raids

A Ghanaian teacher in the US has voiced his concerns in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the young man said the ongoing raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had negatively affected his work.

A Ghanaian teacher in the US opens up on the impact opens up on ICE raids on his work. Photo credit: @SVTVAfrica/YouTube

Currently residing in Denver, the man said the threat of deportation had brought fear into many migrants especially the Hispanics who now turn to stay indoors for fear of being apprehended and deported.

As a teacher, he said many of his students do not come to class due to fear the ICE agents might raid the school.

"On Monday I was expecting 26 students but 11 showed up to my class. There are alot of Hispanics here and they worry that would be apprehended."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 60,000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to ICE raids in the US.drivers

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ongoing mass deportation in the US.

@KofiBoateng-o6e commented:

Dj he is right there is a community called Aurora in Colorado where I live you can’t see anyone at African market and on the street cuz of the ICE deportation…it’s really a sad one"

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"Gradually this thing is" becoming more serious ooo but it will pass"

@gloriaarthur9777 added:

"Please God protect our sisters and brothers for us because in Ghana here is not easy for us"

@hisholiness2010 added:

"This thing is gaining more grounds ooo,but it shall pass. In America,in God we trust."

Taxi driver in the US worried about ICE raids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian truck driver in the US has expressed concern over the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrants.

He expressed worry over the raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country.

He then confessed that due to the ongoing raids by the US law enforcement agency, he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport.

