Ghanaian Teacher In US Laments About Impact Of ICE Raids On His Work: "Student Turnout Has Dropped"
- A video of a Ghanaian teacher reacting to the ongoing ICE raids across the US has got people talking
- This comes after he expressed sadness that a number of his students now fear to report to school
- Social media users who took to the comments of the video have shared their views on the ongoing raids
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Ghanaian teacher in the US has voiced his concerns in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants in the country.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the young man said the ongoing raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had negatively affected his work.
Currently residing in Denver, the man said the threat of deportation had brought fear into many migrants especially the Hispanics who now turn to stay indoors for fear of being apprehended and deported.
As a teacher, he said many of his students do not come to class due to fear the ICE agents might raid the school.
"On Monday I was expecting 26 students but 11 showed up to my class. There are alot of Hispanics here and they worry that would be apprehended."
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 60,000 views and 100 comments.
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to ICE raids in the US.drivers
Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ongoing mass deportation in the US.
@KofiBoateng-o6e commented:
Dj he is right there is a community called Aurora in Colorado where I live you can’t see anyone at African market and on the street cuz of the ICE deportation…it’s really a sad one"
@damoahlydia1284 wrote:
"Gradually this thing is" becoming more serious ooo but it will pass"
@gloriaarthur9777 added:
"Please God protect our sisters and brothers for us because in Ghana here is not easy for us"
Mass Deportation: Immigration lawyer advises Ghanaians in the US on what to do when approached by ICE agents
@hisholiness2010 added:
"This thing is gaining more grounds ooo,but it shall pass. In America,in God we trust."
Taxi driver in the US worried about ICE raids
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian truck driver in the US has expressed concern over the ongoing crackdown on undocumented migrants.
He expressed worry over the raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country.
He then confessed that due to the ongoing raids by the US law enforcement agency, he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.