Bishop Obinim, in a video, questioned President John Mahama over John Dumelo's ministerial appointment

The controversial man of God claimed that John Dumelo was an actor who had not reached the level of being a minister

Bishop Obinim's remarks about John Dumelo's ministerial appointment garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has raised questions about President John Dramani Mahama's decision to give John Dumelo a ministerial appointment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the controversial man of God was spotted delivering a sermon in front of his congregation during a Sunday church service.

In the middle of his preaching, Bishop Obinim took a break to speak about the political happenings in Ghana since President John Mahama was sworn in as the country's leader on January 7, 2025.

The controversial man of God commended President John Mahama for rewarding numerous individuals who heavily campaigned for him to return to win the December 7 general elections in 2024.

However, Bishop Daniel Obinim expressed disagreement with John Dumelo's ministerial appointment, stating that it was not the right time for him to earn such a position despite being the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He questioned:

"Opportunity comes but once. Let me use John Dumelo as an example. Since when did he become an MP for him to receive a ministerial appointment? John hasn't reached the level of becoming a minister. John, who is an actor. He has come to my house at Ashaley Botwe about five times."

"He even came to my house to act in a movie with Christabel and David Osei. Now, he is an Honourable Member. Indeed, time changes. My brother John, I salute you."

The International God's Way Church founder comes on the back of John Dumelo being appointed the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in a list of nominees that was released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Before the announcement, Dumelo had been tipped for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts to deputise ace actress and MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie.

Over the years, the celebrated actor has built a secondary career as a successful farmer in ginger and poultry farming, before becoming a full-time politician. John Dumelo has also been a strong advocate for the youth's involvement in agriculture as a means of employment.

Below is the video of Bishop Obinim questioning John Dumelo's ministerial appointment:

Obinim's remarks about Dumelo stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Bishop Daniel Obinim questioning John Dumelo's ministerial appointment below:

@xnewton.24 commented:

"He is acting in movies, but still schooling and farming seriously. He is determined. Mahama is encouraging the youths."

@GladysNkrumah-e1h said:

"My brother, there's time for everything. He's a farmer. These are the people we need to lead us."

Sela Mensa commented:

"Bishop, you don’t see the good work he has done to help the party. Anaa."

