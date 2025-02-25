At least five students sustained severe wounds after violence erupted during a peace ceremony in Bawku

At least five students sustained severe wounds after violence erupted during a peace ceremony between students of Bawku Senior High School and Bawku Technical Institute.

The incident, which occurred on February 25, also left others with minor wounds.

The ceremony at Bawku Technical Institute was organised by school authorities in collaboration with the Kpalwega traditional rulers.

The goal was to end recurring clashes between the two schools however during the event, tensions flared, and students from both schools began pelting stones at each other, disrupting the proceedings and causing multiple injuries.

The Bawku Divisional Police Command swiftly intervened to restore order, while the injured students were rushed to Quality and Vineyard hospitals in Bawku for treatment.

Despite the disruption, school authorities and the Ghana Education Service (GES) proceeded with the ritual, completing it with the involvement of the senior prefects from both schools.

