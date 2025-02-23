The National Investigation Bureau has detained the former PPA boss, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi

The details of his arrest remain scanty, however, his lawyers are working tirelessly to get him bailed

Reports indicate that Prof Akumfi is in custody at the NIB office at Kawukudi in Accra

The former Public Procurement Authority Boss, Prof Ameyaw Akumfi has reportedly been detained by the National Investigative Bureau (NIB).

Details about his detention are unknown, however, reports indicate that he is currently at the Kawukudi Office of the NIB.

A JoyNews report indicates that his lawyers are currently seeking bail for him.

Who is Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is an academic and a politician. He served as a Minister of Education under the John Agyekum Kufour administration.

He had his secondary school education at Adisadel College and proceeded to the University of Ghana to study Zoology.

He's attained higher heights in education including pursuing an MS in Zoology and a PhD in Zoology at the University of Michigan.

In 2017, he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the Ghana Infrastructural Investment Fund (GIIF) where he was given the mandate to provide financial resources to manage, coordinate and invest in infrastructural projects.

He also served as the board chairman for the Public Procurement Authority.

NIB picks up Prof Ameyaw Akumfi

Prof Ameyaw Akumfi has reportedly been picked up by the NIB, although the details of his arrest remain scanty.

No official statement has been released by the NIB, stating the reason for his arrest. His lawyers are working tirelessly to ensure his release.

NIB carries out similar arrest

The National Investigations Bureau has carried out a similar arrest. Reports indicate that the NIB had arrested the former National Service Authority (NSA) deputy Director, Kwaku Ohene Gyan.

The details of Mr Ohene Gyan's arrest are unknown as well. However, many believe it has got something to do with the recently published NSA scandal.

