John Dumelo has given an update on the power issues in his constituency, Ayawaso West Wuogon, specifically the Westland region

Due to the heavy downpour on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, some power lines in the area were damaged, leading to power issues in the area

Giving an update on the situation, the MP assured residents that by the close of Thursday, March 27, 2025, power should be restored

Residents of Westland in Ayawaso West Wuogon have been experiencing power outages after a heavy rainstorm on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The storm reportedly damaged power lines in the area, leaving many homes and businesses without electricity.

Member of Parliament John Dumelo has assured residents that power should be restored by the evening of Thursday, March 27, 2025. He stated that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was actively working to fix the issue.

The rainstorm caused widespread damage in several parts of Accra, including Adenta, Madina, Legon, and East Legon. One of the most severe incidents was the collapse of the car park at A&C Mall in East Legon, which crushed over 80 vehicles.

In addition to the collapsed structure, strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down billboards in various parts of the city, causing roadblocks and heavy traffic.

Some educational institutions also suffered damage. A tree fell on the administration block of the Accra College of Education, while at Kotobabi, a tree crashed onto a vehicle near the police station, injuring one person.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service responded quickly to clear the debris and ensure public safety.

The Deputy Agriculture Minister has been swift in his response to the plight of members of his constituency and assured them in his video message that he was there for them.

Ghanaians praise John Dumelo over power update

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TooSweetBryan1 commented:

"Now, dee3 you dey flex us with your eyes paaa ooooo...Power sweet waaa. Anyways, my greeting to Maa Lydia. Tell her she should forget about the Ayawaso Wuoguon seat."

yawantwi_nana reacted:

"Hon., Please could u also reach out to the Greater Accra regional minister to come and work on the street lights at Dzorwulu. Especially the route at Abelemkpe traffic headed towards fitrip. Thank you."

Metty_LD said:

"Thank you for the update. This happens quite a lot in Westlands when it rains. We need more permanent solutions. And the country as a whole needs ill placed signboards removed. It eventually affects us all."

RaymondBilly4 wrote:

"If you had not said ‘ I DEY FOR YOU’ your message wouldn’t have been complete 😂. All the best Hon."

TeamCanvic commented:

"Sir can you please help the Esport Community too 🙏🏾❤️ thanks in advance."

Cybertruck survives A&C Mall collapse

Meanwhile, a Tesla Cybertruck survived damage during the heavy rainfall when the A&C Mall's carport collapsed.

YEN.com.gh reported that videos of the car unscathed despite the damaging incident had circulated on social media.

Many people were relieved that the expensive ride was in one piece while others joked about Elon Musk's work.

