Adwoa Safo In Trouble With NPP Leadership, Referred To National Disciplinary Committee
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has referred former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo to its National Disciplinary Committee.
This follows her intense criticism of some elements of the party during a recent media tour.
This follows an earlier directive from the NPP cautioning members against public statements that could create division within the party.
In a statement on March 20, 2025, the party said Safo’s comments defied party directives and undermined efforts to rebuild.
“As she is aware, the directive explicitly states that all party members must cease discussing party issues that create unrest, negativism, and disaffection in the media and other related platforms. Her actions are not only in disregard of this directive but also undermine the Party’s efforts to rebuild and move forward."
Source: YEN.com.gh
