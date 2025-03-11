E-levy Is No More: Ato Forson Announces Scrapping Of Controversial Tax, Others
Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson has officially scrapped the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).
In addition to the e-levy being scrapped, the betting tax, emissions levy and the VAT on motor vehicle insurance are among some Akufo-Addo administration taxes being scrapped.
During the budget statement, Forson said the removal of these taxes would ease the burden on households and improve their disposable incomes.
"In addition, it will support business growth and improve tax compliance," he added.
The controversial e-levy is a 1% tax on all electronic transactions, with a daily free limit of GH¢100 and specific exemptions.
At the time, the government said this was part of a seven-point agenda aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and accelerating our economic transformation.
The levy has been wildly unpopular and sparked protests from regular Ghanaians and mobile money vendors who have decried double taxation.
Source: YEN.com.gh
