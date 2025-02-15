Sammy Gyamfi, in a Facebook post, denied allegations of him spending GH₵173,940 on office furniture

He noted that he had not changed anything in his office since he was given the appointment to head the Precious Minerals Marketing Company

Sammy Gyamfi claimed the allegations were manufactured by NPP communicators and advised Ghanaians not to believe them

The Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, has denied allegations that he spent GHS173,940 to purchase new furniture and a fridge for his office after he was given his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama.

Sammy Gyamfi denies allegations of spending GH₵173,940 on office furniture. Photo source: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) took to his official Facebook Page to respond to the allegations on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

In the post, Sammy Gyamfi described the allegations as “totally false,” stating that he had not made any attempt to replace any furniture or make any changes to his office since he was given the appointment to head the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

The lawyer and politician noted that he found all items, including his chair, desk, and fridge, already there in his office before he started his new role.

Sammy Gyamfi speaking at a conference held by the PMMC. Photo source: Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

He claimed that the allegations had been manufactured by some individuals with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who could not accept their electoral defeat at the hands of his party during the December 7 elections and were looking to tarnish his image.

Sammy Gyamfi advised Ghanaians to verify the information before accepting claims made by communicators and social media affiliates, who are associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, Sammy Gyamfi wrote:

"The claim by some hirelings of the New Patriotic Party, who are still nursing their wounds after suffering the most embarrassing electoral defeat in the history of Ghana, that I have changed the chair, desk, fridge and design of my office at the PMMC at a cost of GHS173,940 is totally false."

"I have made no changes to my office since assuming office as Ag. MD for the PMMC on 20th January, 2025. All the things in my office, including chair, desk, fridge etc. were there before I assumed office. Not even the A4 sheets or pens on my office desk have been changed. This fact can easily be verified by any reasonable person."

"The general public is humbly entreated to be on the lookout for fake news from the desperate NPP. Kindly double-check claims made by their communicators and social media surrogates, lest you fall prey to their deliberate disinformation narratives. SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ. Ag. Managing Director, PMMC."

Sammy Gyamfi was appointed as the acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company by President John Mahama on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The NDC communicator has been tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) under the direction of the Ministry of Finance to revitalise the country's failing economy and manage the gold resources.

Below is Sammy Gyamfi's Facebook post:

Godfred Dame speaks on Ambulance case

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Godfred Dame spoke on the Ambulance case which involved his secret phone call with Richard Jakpa.

The former Attorney General noted that he showed genuine concern for Richard Jakpa's health and had no ulterior motives when he told him to get a medical report during the recorded phone call.

Godfred Dame said Richard Jakpa later used his health problems to get the court to adjourn the case.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh