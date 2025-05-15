A Ghanaian man is trending following his admonition to the government on the price of goods and services

Ade Coker lamented that the traders were thinking only of making profit, hence he called for price control

His appeal to the government has generated wide attention on social media, with many agreeing with him

Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has admonished the government to introduce price control.

Speaking as a panelist on Original TV's Ne Korakora Ne Sen on Wednesday, May 14, the NDC stalwart indicated that if market traders see no need to reduce prices of goods and services, the government should intervene.

He lamented that the traders were thinking only of the profit they will make from their goods without considering the impact of their prices on Ghanaians.

"If the market traders don't bring prices down, I think the government should implement price control. It should move in that direction. Because they cannot afford to take Ghanaians for a ride. They cannot always be profit-minded. They also need to think about the social effects of their prices."

The price control initiative, if implemented by the government, would mean that the the state would regulate the prices charged on goods and services.

Reactions to Ade Coker's call

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the suggestion by Ade Coker.

Amos Nantanba commented:

"Just establish malls in all 276 constituencies, import goods to fill them, and reduce prices. They will learn some sense."

Gabrielnsiah671 stated:

"The problem in Ghana is that the government has to build national shops like they do in Europe. This will help the government control the market."

Dawuda wrote:

"Good move, but it’s too much. If prices are high, the increase is high; if now it is low, they won’t want it."

Issaissa5441 added:

"For this, I don’t agree with you, not at all. One fresh tomato is sold for ¢5.00 because only a few farmers are engaged in tomato farming. You can control this when you have acres of tomato farms producing, or import it from Burkina Faso in large quantities."

