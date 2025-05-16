Kwadwo Sheldon has called out Sam George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, for going silent on expensive data and voice tariffs

The content creator quoted an old Tweet of Sam George from 2019, where he lamented about the expensive nature of data and voice services in the country

Sheldon argued that since assuming power, Sam George has lost his voice and no longer talks about these expensive tariffs

Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has criticised Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, for staying silent on the high cost of data and voice services in Ghana.

Sheldon quoted a 2019 post by Sam George, where the now-minister condemned the increase in telecom tariffs under the previous government. At the time, Sam George accused the administration of ignoring global efforts to reduce data and call charges.

In a post shared on May 15, 2025, Sheldon questioned why Sam George, after being given the job, has not addressed the same issue he once spoke against. He suggested that the minister has gone quiet since assuming office.

Sam George, who was sworn in earlier this year, announced plans to form an inter-ministerial committee to look into the high cost of data. He said the committee would work with telecom companies and industry regulators to find solutions. The minister assured Ghanaians that steps were being taken, and they should expect changes before the end of the year.

According to him, he had already met with ministry officials and given them the order to begin the process. He also said he had personally engaged telecom CEOs and industry players to get their input before rolling out any major policy.

Despite these statements, Sheldon believes there has been no clear progress. He reminded the minister of his past criticism and asked why he is now quiet while prices remain high.

Sam George was very critical of the previous administration in the department. In 2018, he blamed the Akufo-Addo government for introducing tax policies that led to an increase in tariffs. At the time, he said the Finance Minister and the President were responsible for pushing extra costs on Ghanaians.

Sheldon's probe of Sam George causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mr_coolers said:

"Just five months into office,please let’s be patience with him and I can assure all Ghanaians that,Sam George will surely deliver😊."

ALPHABLAKK50 commented:

"He talks too much…When he was in opposition unnecessary talks nkoaaa now we voted for you and he has been mute since….Like Sheldon said his time will come paah….Plenty talk no they full basket."

