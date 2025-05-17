John Mahama's convoy, in a video that has gone viral, zoomed by, and many bystanders gathered to celebrate

The crowd chanted appellations and the president's name as he passed by, expressing their love and admiration for him

These jubilations and appreciation of John Mahama come amidst the cedi's appreciation against the dollar and other trading currencies

President John Dramani Mahama was met with loud cheers and excitement as his convoy passed through a town in a now-viral video. Large crowds gathered by the roadside to show their support, shouting his name and singing his praises as the vehicles drove by.

The crowd’s energy was high. People clapped, waved, and videotaped the convoy, expressing their love and admiration for the former president. Many appeared emotional, treating the moment as a celebration.

This show of support comes at a time when the Ghanaian cedi is making strong gains against major foreign currencies. In April 2025, the cedi appreciated by 5.3% against the US dollar. This brought its total gain for the year to 7.44%.

The local currency also strengthened by 0.71% against the British pound and dropped slightly by 0.3% against the euro, narrowing its year-to-date depreciation against the euro to 1.83%.

The cedi’s performance is the result of several measures by the Bank of Ghana. The central bank injected US$490 million into the market to meet forex demand and ease pressure on the local currency.

In addition, the government reached an agreement with nine mining companies to buy 20% of their monthly gold production in cedis before export. This move is expected to reduce pressure on the country’s dollar reserves and help support the cedi.

The country’s gold reserves have also seen a significant boost. From May 2024 to April 2025, reserves increased by over 40%, adding more confidence to the currency market and helping reduce speculation.

So far in 2025, the cedi has been one of the world’s top-performing currencies. Inflation has also dropped to 21.2% by April, a sharp turnaround from 2024, when the cedi lost nearly 24% of its value and inflation was much higher.

However, despite the improved economic indicators, many Ghanaians still struggle with high prices of goods and services. The stronger currency has not yet translated into relief for most households, but many are hopeful that the appreciation will eventually reflect in the prices of goods.

Criss Waddle praises John Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has publicly supported President John Mahama’s decision to pardon Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, after a video showed Gyamfi gifting dollars to evangelist Nana Agradaa.

The incident, which occurred during a funeral event, sparked criticism and calls for disciplinary action.

However, the presidency decided against further sanctions, noting that Gyamfi had apologised and been cautioned by the Chief of Staff. Criss Waddle defended the decision, highlighting several factors and how valuable Sammy was.

