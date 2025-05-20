Transport fares are set to drop by 15% from Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The planned reduction follows negotiations between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport.

The fare adjustment follows the sustained appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar, contributing to drop in fuel prices.

The development also follows the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, urging its members to reduce prices of their goods.

The Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abass Imoro, told Citi News the drop in prices would be timely.

“Although currently, spare parts sellers have promised to reduce some of their prices for now, which hasn’t taken effect, and none of the lubricants which went up has been reduced currently, but we decided to peg the reduction at 15%.”

