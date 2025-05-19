Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has courted attention after he made a rare public appearance on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by GHOne TV, the chief executive officer of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited was spotted at the premises of the Court of Appeal with his legal team after his application for a stay of proceedings in the ongoing criminal trial was dismissed.

The businessman had changed beyond recognition as he debuted a new look, different from his regular look. In the video, he had gained massive weight and got a trimmed low-cut hairstyle with his beard carefully shaped.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh