The Ghana Hajj Taskforce has confirmed the death of two pilgrims in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj

Five persons have also been repatriated due to visa-related issues, according to the Ghana Hajj Taskforce

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Hajj Taskforce, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, said efforts are underway to resolve the visa issues

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Two Ghanaian pilgrims have died in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ghana Hajj Taskforce confirmed these deaths to Citi News.

Hajj pilgrims are known to suffer from the scorching heat in Mecca

Source: Getty Images

About 60,000 pilgrims from Ghana travelled to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

In addition to the reported deaths, the five persons were repatriated due to visa-related issues.

The Head of Corporate Affairs at the Hajj Taskforce, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, said efforts are underway to resolve the visa issues and facilitate the return of the affected pilgrims to Mecca.

“Some said they were deported, but we choose to use the word ‘repatriated.’ Deportation connotes some criminality, but these people who have returned have not committed any crime. It was an error in the issuance of their visa."

“Some attempts to realign the visas resulted in some unfortunate mistakes where their visas were withdrawn. I can assure you that we are making every effort to get them to go back."

Deaths during the 2024 Hajj

Over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual in 2024.

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims also died in 2024. Reports indicated that the deceased persons, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Hajj pilgrimage can be physically taxing in average years, and worshippers this year face the added challenge of high temperatures, which can rise to 42 degrees Celsius.

Government announces new Hajj fares

The government reduced the fees for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000.

The reduction was in fulfilment of a promise by the Mahama administration.

The 2025 Hajj pilgrimage fares drop GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000.

Source: Facebook

This increased Ghana's quota for the number of Muslims who will embark on the pilgrimage.

In Côte d’Ivoire, pilgrims paid approximately $5,500 for the 2024 Hajj, with the same fee maintained for 2025.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president. This promise was fulfilled after the 2025 Ramadan fast.

Mahama said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise was response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He added that they would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh