Matthew Opoku Prempeh Says He’s On Radar Of National Intelligence Bureau, Called In For Questioning
- Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that he has been a person of interest in some National Intelligence Bureau cases
- The former minister said he has been invited for questioning by the National Intelligence Bureau on two occasions
- Prempeh told the press the investigation pertained to his tenure at the Ministry of Education
Former energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that the National Intelligence Bureau has invited him for questioning.
Prempeh, also a former education minister, said the investigation pertained to his tenure at the Ministry of Education.
On June 4, he told journalists the National Intelligence Bureau had invited him twice to assist with inquiries related to his time in office.
“As I speak to you now, I have been invited by the NIB on two different occasions to answer some questions from my time as Education Minister; some issues I don’t even remember. But the records are there to show.”
In recent times, the new administration under President John Mahama has initiated investigations into the activities of Akufo-Addo appointees.
Source: YEN.com.gh
