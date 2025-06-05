Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that he has been a person of interest in some National Intelligence Bureau cases

Former energy minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has revealed that the National Intelligence Bureau has invited him for questioning.

Prempeh, also a former education minister, said the investigation pertained to his tenure at the Ministry of Education.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh Says He’s On Radar Of National Intelligence Bureau, Called In For Questioning

Source: Getty Images

On June 4, he told journalists the National Intelligence Bureau had invited him twice to assist with inquiries related to his time in office.

“As I speak to you now, I have been invited by the NIB on two different occasions to answer some questions from my time as Education Minister; some issues I don’t even remember. But the records are there to show.”

In recent times, the new administration under President John Mahama has initiated investigations into the activities of Akufo-Addo appointees.

