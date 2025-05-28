The US has ordered U.S. embassies to temporarily stop scheduling new student visa appointments

US President Donald Trump's administration has ordered embassies to stop scheduling appointments for student visas.

It is preparing to expand social media vetting of such applicants.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians are expected to be significantly affected given the number who travel to the US for studies.

In a copy of a memo sent to diplomatic posts, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said social media vetting would be stepped up for student and foreign exchange visas, which would have "significant implications" for embassies and consulates.

This comes amid friction between America's top universities, which he believes are too left-wing.

Trump has said some of them have enabled antisemitism on campus and uphold discriminatory admissions policies.

The State Department memo, according to CBS News, directed U.S. embassies on Tuesday to remove any unfilled appointments from their calendars for students seeking visas, but said those with appointments already scheduled could proceed.

The State Department is also preparing for the social media screening and vetting for student visas.

In April, the Department of Homeland Security said it would screen some visa applicants, including people seeking student visas, for perceived antisemitic activity.

