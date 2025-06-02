Pupils of Tinkong SDA Basic School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region are appealing for a conducive learning environment

Teaching and learning are distracted whenever it rains because the roof of the classrooms leaks badly

The authorities of the school appeal for help from the government and individuals to re-roof the classroom block

The deplorable state of the Tinkong SDA Basic School Kindergarten Classroom block in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region hinders the delivery of quality teaching and learning.

The school was established in 1997, and since its inception, it has operated in an abandoned apartment belonging to COCOBOD.

The living hall of the apartment serves as Basic One classroom, whereas two other rooms house Kindergarten One and Two.

School structure at Tinkong is in a very deplorable state. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

The over forty-year structure was not renovated before the school took over.

The rusted roof leaks, and almost all the windows have been ripped off. The fascia boards are rotten, with some falling away.

Inside the classrooms, the rain water snakes down the walls from the ceiling, filling the floor till it becomes a pond whenever it rains. The rainwater marks leave ugly, dark green traces on the wall.

Chairs and tables get soaked in the process, with some getting spoiled.

Books are mostly destroyed, while chairs and tables are soaked, with some getting spoiled. Posters on the classroom walls get ripped off, and teachers will have to prepare them again and again.

A teacher who wishes to remain anonymous notes that after every rainfall, especially during the rainy season, the classroom temperature becomes very humid, which is unfavourable for the children’s health.

Whenever the rain sets in while school is in session, pupils are relocated to a safe corner in the structure till the rain stops. The classrooms will have to be prepared - the rainwater drained out, mopped and allowed to dry before pupils are ushered into the classrooms to continue from where they stopped.

“It wastes a lot of our time to get the class ready for lessons after each rainfall. Most of the time, we do not come back due to the humidity of the room,” she said.

“We came back one morning just to see all our books soaked and destroyed. We had to personally contribute to get the books back for the children,” one teacher said.

The headteacher of the school, Hannah Boateng, who took office two years ago, expresses worry over the situation as the children’s health and teachers’ comfort are of concern in the current condition.

She indicates that the Parent Association has attempted to provide a solution to the problem, but the level of work required to transform the situation is beyond their means.

She said numerous efforts by authorities to get the situation transformed have proved futile.

Calls to the Municipal Assembly for assistance to fix the challenge have not received a positive response. The Municipal Chief Executive came here and witnessed the situation himself. He promised a swift response, but he never came back,” Miss Boateng said.

“We need not keep these young ones in this horrible condition, but we do not have an alternative,” she added.

The assemblyman of the area, Samuel Kwadwo Abokyi, confirms his awareness of the challenge, but like the headteacher, his quest to get help from the assembly has not yielded any positive results.

Residents of Tinkong appeal for a basic school classroom block in their area Image: Facebook

Source: Original

To ensure the successful implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 4, a conducive learning environment remains paramount.

Till help comes, the vulnerable pupils will continue to manage the terrible condition in their quest to access education.

