The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned of more rain after Sunday’s heavy downpour

In a weather update sighted on its X page, the agency noted that there would be rains in parts of the country, including coastal areas, in the afternoon and evening

Citizens are therefore expected to take note of the weather forecast and prepare ahead of the rains

Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned citizens in some parts of the country, including residents of coastal towns, to expect more rain after Sunday’s heavy downpour.

In a weather forecast sighted by YEN.com.gh, on its X page, the agency asked Ghanaians to expect more rains later Monday afternoon and evening on May 19, 2025.

GMET asks Ghanaians to take caution as it announces more rains

Source: Getty Images

Parts of Ghana experienced torrential rains on May 18, 2025, leaving many parts of the country, especially the Greater Accra region, flooded.

Some residents who were greatly affected by the rains which lasted for hours are counting their loses in the aftermath of the downpour.

Areas like Ashaley Botwe, Shiashie, Kaneshie, Okponglo, etc. have all been reported to have flooded.

Despite the heavy downpour on Sunday, the Ghana Meteorological Agency is cautioning of more rain today, May 19, 2025.

Giving a breakdown of the weather conditions, GMET indicated that it would be partly cloudy in parts of Accra, Kasoa, Ho, Kumasi, Aflao, Obuasi, etc. in the morning, while it will be misty in parts of Koforidua, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, etc, same morning.

However, in the afternoon, areas like Kumasi, Obuasi, Ho, Tarkwa, Sunyani, Takoradi, etc. will experience thunderstorms or rainfall.

See the post of the Ghana Meteorological Agency below:

Source: YEN.com.gh