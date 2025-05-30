Residents of Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality are appealing for the completion of their police station

The town has suffered from insecurity stemming from thefts targeting businesses, churches and homes

Local authorities in Tinkong have appealed for funds to aid with the completion of the police station to stem the wave of insecurity

Residents of Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region are calling for the completion of an abandoned police station, following a spate of robberies that continue to plague the town.

Living in Tinkong has become a frightening experience for many residents in recent times. For business owners, every night feels like a nightmare, with hardly a single one passing without reports of theft.

Shops are frequently broken into and looted, while car parts—especially batteries and tires—are regularly stolen.

The town lives under constant threat from robbers whose relentless attacks have created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Residents endure the agony of losing the fruits of their hard work and investment and are forced to sleep with both ears open, as the absence of security offers them no protection.

One citizen had his mobile phone shop attacked three times. The criminals cut through the metal container and made away with his inventory.

“It has not been easy. As an entrepreneur, losing all your inventory and being forced to start all over again without government support is not easy. My shop has been robbed three times. The third incident happened at home after I had closed,” Martin Adu, a business owner in the region, narrated in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

The criminal acts neither started nor will they end with Martin. Another shop owner, Fred Agyei, who runs a drinks business, woke up one morning to find his bar broken into and all his paid-for drinks stolen.

“I sleep with my eyes open ever since that horrible experience. I thought it would never happen to me, but it did, and its consequences had a heavy toll on my business,” Fred Agyei told YEN.com.gh.

Ebenezer Asumah, a grocery shop owner, narrated that residents have been left wondering who the next victim will be.

The theft is not limited to residences and businesses; religious places such as churches and other community gathering spots are also targeted.

For instance, the Presbyterian and Methodist churches have had their service equipment looted on several occasions. In all these cases, no culprit is apprehended or prosecuted, despite numerous reports to the police.

Citizens have requested a police post in the community in response to the incidents. However, appeals to the assemblyman and traditional leaders have yet to yield positive results. All crime cases are reported to either Koforidua or Adawso police stations, both of which are quite far from the community.

The Tinkong community is surrounded by at least seven farming villages where similar social vices occur regularly. Residents believe that a police post would reduce, if not completely eradicate, these crimes. However, the authorities appear unconcerned.

The assemblyman of the Tinkong electoral area, Samuel Kwadwo Abokyi, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, dismissed claims that the authorities have neglected their duties, insisting that the whole situation requires support from different stakeholders.

To highlight the severity of the issue and the residents’ determination for tangible change, the community began constructing a police post, led by traditional leaders and funded by local contributions.

According to Abokyi, numerous attempts to secure support from the assembly for the construction have been futile. He emphasises that the security of the people is paramount, as it protects property, businesses, and provides assurance to investors.

"Within the last few years, the crime rate has reduced due to some measures put in place.”

“We are determined to complete the police station even though we have run out of funds. We appeal to well-meaning citizens to support a good cause,” he added.

The abandoned, uncompleted police station building at Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality, Eastern Region

Despite tens of thousands of cedis spent on the project, it remains incomplete. Electrical work, door installation, and internal furnishings have yet to be done.

According to Abokyi, he is optimistic the project will be completed to serve its intended purpose, but he did not provide a timeline when asked. He added that all avenues for funding have been exhausted.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the police station. Security is essential. Assured security increases trust and attracts investors who create avenues for job opportunities,” said Martin Adu.

“We are adamant that the police post has to be put up. It will not only help to stem crime, it will also come in handy for other matters within the community," said Ebenezer Asumah.

