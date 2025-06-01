A blaze at Fiorentina’s training ground reportedly injured four and destroyed a youth pavilion but all victims are safe

The tragedy occured on the same night Inter Milan suffered an embarrassing Champions League defeat against PSG

Ex-Ghana international Alfred Duncan was on the books of Fiorentina for four years before moving to Venezia

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning at Fiorentina’s state-of-the-art training complex, Viola Park, with four people reportedly hospitalized.

The blaze, which ignited inside a pavilion used to house youth players, led to the emergency evacuation of the facility.

Fire guts training ground of Alfred Duncan's former Serie A side Fiorentina on June 1, 2025. Image credit: Timothy Rogers, Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

Although all those affected were discharged later in good condition, the incident has raised serious concerns regarding fire safety and infrastructure resilience in the area.

Fiorentina's training ground on fire

The fire reportedly began around 2:15am inside a section of the “Rocco B. Commisso” pavilion, where accommodations are provided for the club’s youth players.

Local fire authorities, including units from the Florence fire command and Pontassieve detachment, responded swiftly.

In total, 20 emergency units, including ladder trucks, tankers, and an air wagon, were deployed to the scene.

According to a Mirror report, firefighting efforts extended into the morning, with crews working tirelessly until 6:15am to fully extinguish the flames.

This sad development follows Inter Milan's double heartbreak on Saturday night, losing the Champions League final and griefing the demise of a club legend.

In an official statement, the Serie A outfit, Fiorentina, emphasized the role of their safety protocols:

"The alarm system, emergency procedures and the preparation of the staff present ensured the rapid evacuation of the structure. Some people were taken to hospital for checks and accompanied by our health workers, and have already been discharged in good condition."

Pavilion declared unusable

Following an initial assessment, the fire-damaged pavilion has been deemed structurally unfit for use.

The affected area has been sealed off as authorities continue their investigation into the origin of the blaze.

While the exact cause remains unknown, the club has pledged full cooperation with the fire department to uncover the details behind the fire and prevent future incidents.

Alfred Duncan's stint at Fiorentina

Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan, was on the books of the Italian club between 2020 and 2024.

The left-footed player initially joined The Violets in the 2019/20 season on loan from Sassuolo, appearing in just 13 matches that season.

Ex-Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan in action during the Serie A TIM match between ACF Fiorentina and US Sassuolo at Stadio Artemio Franchi on April 28, 2024. Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

The following year, he was acquired permanently by Fiorentina, going on to play 126 games across all competitions for the team.

How Fiorentina fared in 2024/25 Serie A

The Violets finished 6th in the Serie A with 65 points in 38 games, qualifying for the UEFA Conference League play-off round, per Wikipedia.

Manager Raffaele Palladino had Champions League qualification in sight before the start of the season, however, Fiorentina's inconsistent form between December 2024 and March 2025 saw them miss out on that target.

Inter Milan suffered double pain on May 31, 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Inter Milan's double agony on May 31, losing the 2025 Champions Leaue final to PSG in Munich and mourning the demise of a former club president.

The Italian side, who also lost the 2023 final to Manchester City, were completely outclassed 5-0 by Luis Enrique's dominant side at the Allianz Arena.

Achraf Hakimi, who equalled a 32-year-old record held only by Abedi Ayew, scored the final's opening goal to set the tone for a historic night for the Parisians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh