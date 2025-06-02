President John Mahama has shared how the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II essentially saved his political career.

After rebuffing John Atta Mills' attempts to get him to serve as his running mate ahead of the 2008 election, Mahama said it took the Asantehene to stop him from quitting politics.

"He was instrumental in me becoming Professor Mills' running mate, and of course, we went on to win that election, and everything else is history."

Sharing details during a meeting at the presidency on June 2, Mahama recalled that Mills sent multiple entourages to convince him to become the running mate.

“At that time, I had made my plans to leave politics, so my response was no.”

It was when the Asantehene stepped in that Mahama's stance softened.

“He [Otumfuo] said when your country calls you, you can’t refuse... When Otumfuo makes a request, who are you to refuse?”

