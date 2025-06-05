The Mahama administration plans to stop the use of wood in the production of school furniture as part of a broader effort to protect Ghana’s environment.

It also plans to ban the importation and production of Styrofoam packs.

Speaking during World Environment Day celebrations at Kwabenya, President John Mahama explained that these moves aim to preserve the country’s trees and promote the use of sustainable materials such as recycled plastic and metal.

Mahama also described Styrofoam as one of the most harmful pollutants and stressed the urgent need for alternative materials.

“We can’t be planting trees and cutting them down at the same time... and so to reduce the cutting of trees, it is my intention to issue a directive to stop the use of wood for school furniture. We’re soon going to pass a directive."

“One of the most polluters is Styrofoam plastics, where you go and buy your food, and they put it in that whitish something, and you finish eating, you just dump it. That is one of the biggest polluters. And so, we’re going to ban the importation of Styrofoam plastics.

Mahama suggested paper packaging or aluminium foil for food.

"I’m informing the manufacturers and importers of Styrofoam that the Ministry of Environment, soon we are going to ban the importation of Styrofoam and production of Styrofoam in Ghana."

Source: YEN.com.gh