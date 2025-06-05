Students of Kwabenya Community Day Senior High School were filled with excitement and joy when former President John Dramani Mahama greeted them during his recent visit to the school.

This happened during the 2025 World Environment Day marked on June 5, 2025.

Kwabenya SHS students drool as President Mahama greets them. Image source: Quami Guy

Source: TikTok

President Mahama marks World Environment Day with Kwabenya SHS

President Mahama, on June 5, 2025, joined students and teachers of the Kwabenya Senior High School to commemorate the day.

He delivered a speech at the event and planted a tree, and witnessed others do the same. During the event, two young ladies dressed in the Kwabenya SHS uniform, who were also in attendance, called out to the President and said "hi."

To their delight, the President showed his friendly side by responding to their greeting and waving at them.

The students were overwhelmed with joy. They laughed and beamed with excitement, overjoyed that the President had acknowledged them.

The beautiful moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, spreading happiness among viewers.

Watch the video of President Mahama's greeting to Kwabenya SHS students below:

President Mahama promises to ban single-use plastics

During his address, President Mahama announced plans to ban the importation and production of Styrofoam in Ghana, citing its significant contribution to environmental pollution.

He described Styrofoam as one of the most harmful pollutants, particularly due to its widespread use in food packaging and asked producers of the product to prepare to stop producing and importing it.

Source: YEN.com.gh