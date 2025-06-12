Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has raised questions about the NCA's decision to shut down Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio in parliament

The Minority Leader also expressed concerns about President John Dramani Mahama's decision to grant clemency to the 64 radio stations

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George responded to Afenyo-Markin's questions about the NCA's directive

The Minority Leader, Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has raised questions about the National Communications Authority's (NCA) decision to shut down Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio.

Afenyo-Markin clashes with Sam George in parliament over NCA’s shutdown of Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio. Photo source: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Hon. Samuel Nartey George

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency questioned why Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio would be denied the opportunity to broadcast.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin's remarks solicited a response from the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations and Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Honourable Sam Nartey George, who emphatically stated that the NCA had followed the law to shut down the two radio stations.

The Minority Leader also raised questions about the Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Wontumi FM owner, Chairman Wontumi's ongoing legal woes during President John Dramani Mahama's second term in office.

He stated that the closure of Wontumi FM and Asaase Radio was against the democratic principles governing the country and cautioned the NDC government against what he deemed as a political witchhunt.

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin also criticised President John Dramani Mahama's decision to grant clemency to the 64 radio stations that were shut down over regulatory breaches.

The Effutu constituency MP noted that the Minority in Parliament were sceptical of President Mahama's decision. He also added that the president made his decision due to the outrage caused by the shutdown of the radio stations and not because he was concerned about press freedom in Ghana.

NCA shuts down 64 radio stations

Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin's remarks come after the National Communications Authority (NCA) directed Wontumi FM, Asaase Radio and 62 radio stations across Ghana to immediately suspend operations for allegedly violating its regulatory requirements on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

President John Dramani Mahama and Asaase Radio. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, Asaase 99.5

Source: Facebook

In a statement, the NCA announced that they had taken the decision concerning the radio stations due to their persistent violations of regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulation 2011 (LI 1991).

The NCA also explained that their action followed a directive by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to enforce full compliance with licensing and operational requirements within the broadcasting sector.

President Mahama intervenes in radio stations' shutdown

Hours after the directive, President John Dramani Mahama directed Sam George to immediately collaborate with the NCA to restore the broadcast licenses of the 64 radio stations affected by the regulator's action.

In a statement, the president expressed concerns with the NCA's decision to shut down the radio stations, stating that it could negatively impact press freedom in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Wontumi Communications responds to NCA shutdown

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Wontumi Communications responded to the NCA's decision to shut them and 63 other stations down on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

In a social media interaction, the media group remained confident as they dismissed claims that they had stopped transmission after the NCA's directive.

Wontumi Communications' response drew a lot of mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh