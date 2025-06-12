A video of Sam George facing off against Hon Alhaji Habi Iddrisu in Parliament has surfaced on social media

He lambasted the MP of the New Patriotic Party, who is also the Deputy Minority Whip, calling him unintelligent

The video garnered significant traction on social media as Ghanaians weighed in on George's strong comments

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

MP for Ningo Prampram and the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, has courted attention online following his face-off with a colleague in Parliament.

MP and Minister Sam George blasts Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Habib Idrissu, calling him unintelligent. Photo source: Facebook/SamGeorge

Source: Facebook

The Communications Minister's ballistic moment involved Hon Alhaji Habib Idrissu, the MP for Tolon Constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament.

The video, published by Ghana Web on June 12, 2025, captured Sam George's attempt to reorient the NPP MP about the house's standing orders.

The minister argued that the minority whip was not on top of the fact that he wears two hats in parliament, as a Minister of State and an MP for the Ningo Prampram.

The Ningo Prampram MP established in his submission that the whip's character was a mirror reflection of the entire minority in parliament.

The National Democratic Congress, with 183 seats, command an overwhelming majority in parliament compared to the minority's 88 MPs, all belonging to the New Patriotic Party.

"Our friends on the other side are now the number they are with this kind of leadership," George said as he begun his address to his colleague.

The house erupted in a roar of laughter as Sam George described the minority whip as unintelligent.

"You're comparing apples to oranges. How do you quote a standing order and do not understand the standing order?" he jabbed at the NPP MP.

Reactions to Sam George blasting NPP MP

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to George's snide remarks at his colleague in Parliament.

Manuel Ofosuapea said:

"My Leaders are sharp . Ghana 🇬🇭 is not only been reseted but our leaders are learning lol ."

Ahmed Sualihu Chenti shared:

"So the NDC have started free education in in parliament?😂😂"

Nicholas Adjaye remarked:

"In Ghana if you’re intelligent, confident and brave they say you’re too known."

George Cobby Bansah wrote:

"Sam George ehh ahh wab)n s3n 😂, Ghana police for invite you for questioning 😂😂😂😂."

Williams Ababio shared:

"Mini micro minority leaders are enjoying free SHS in parliament. They’re now having a professional Tutors🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Obrempong Ba Kwabena Klenam added:

"Sam George, Sammy Gyamfi, malik basintale. These 3 people from NDC alone can shut down the whole NPP party😂😂😂😂."

John Dumelo hails Sam George

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had expressed his admiration for the Minister and his Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations' new initiative to increase data bundle packages.

He hailed Sam George's achievement, referencing his goal to reform rent prices in Ghana. The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP is bent on ensuring that landlords charged their tenants at most six months of rent in advance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh