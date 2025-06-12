President John Mahama has directed the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, to work on restoring the licenses of suspended radio stations.

He directed that George liaise with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to immediately restore the broadcast of the 64 radio stations affected by the regulator's action.

Mahama intervenes in the shutdown of 64 radio stations, including Asaase Radio. Source: Asaase Radio

A statement from the presidency indicates that Mahama believes that regulatory compliance must take into account the need to uphold and enhance media freedom.

"...requiring radio stations to shut down while awaiting the regularisation of their authorisation could limit the space for expressing such freedoms."

"The President has asked the Minister to work with the NCA on a reasonable timeframe within which the affected stations should regularise their authorisation."

