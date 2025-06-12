Mahama Directs Sam George to Work on Reversing Asaase, Wontumi And Other Radio Stations Shut Down
President John Mahama has directed the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, to work on restoring the licenses of suspended radio stations.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
He directed that George liaise with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to immediately restore the broadcast of the 64 radio stations affected by the regulator's action.
A statement from the presidency indicates that Mahama believes that regulatory compliance must take into account the need to uphold and enhance media freedom.
"...requiring radio stations to shut down while awaiting the regularisation of their authorisation could limit the space for expressing such freedoms."
"The President has asked the Minister to work with the NCA on a reasonable timeframe within which the affected stations should regularise their authorisation."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.